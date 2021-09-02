Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932722 ISIN: GRS362263006 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERIS PUBLICATIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERIS PUBLICATIONS SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.09.2021 | 14:34
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liberis appoints Georgina Owens as Chief Technology Officer

- Owens joins Liberis to build a suite of embedded finance products to serve Liberis' partners with frictionless finance for their small businesses

- Further expanding the API driven Credit as a Service platform and advance Liberis' machine learning capabilities and use of AI

- Top UK CIO 100 2019 and 2020, UK Top 50 Most Influential Women in Tech 2020 and 2021, Women in IT Awards nominee and winner

- Plans to rapidly double the engineering team to support international growth and onboarding new partners

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global embedded business finance platform Liberis has today announced it has added Georgina Owens to the London based team to serve as CTO and drive the company's technology and engineering strategy forward.

Liberis

"We are thrilled to bring Georgina on board to navigate our engineering team through the company's rapid expansion and onboarding of new partnerships," said Rob Straathof, CEO Liberis. "An advocate of building engaged and autonomous teams, we are confident Georgina can guide Liberis through the continued development and delivery of our award winning offering. The past year we have invested heavily in scaling our platform, to build a world leading embedded finance offering for our partners around the world, and have further expanded internationally to serve SMEs in seven markets."

Owens has held senior technology leadership and transformation roles since 1987. She joins Liberis most recently from a role as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Doqit Technologies. Previously she held executive technology and advisory positions at DAZN, Vodafone, WPP, Kantar, Cognizant, Centrica, British Gas and Citibank.

"I'm excited to work with this dynamic team on Liberis' industry leading embedded business finance products. Revenue based finance is the future for small business funding and I look forward to continuing to develop Liberis' product with new features and functionality as we support more and more businesses around the world through partnerships."

About Liberis

Liberis is the leading global embedded finance platform. Founded in 2007, it provides ecommerce and payments partners with the technology platforms and financial solutions for hyper-personalised, fair funding for their small business customers. Headquartered in the UK, Liberis empowers businesses and provides positive impact. It has financed more than 17,000 SMEs worldwide with more than $700m. Liberis is supported by British Business Investments, Paragon, BCI Finance and SVB. Learn more at liberis.com.

Images of Georgina are here

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493702/Liberis_Logo.jpg

LIBERIS PUBLICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.