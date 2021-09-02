

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 28th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 340,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 354,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge down to 345,000 from the 353,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the modest decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

