

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $96.32 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $88.97 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $99.45 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $976.84 million from $840.97 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $99.45 Mln. vs. $88.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $976.84 Mln vs. $840.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.53 to $3.57



