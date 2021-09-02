Battery analytics software expert TWAICE today announced a collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc., a global semiconductor and system solutions company, to tackle the challenges of battery lifecycle optimization. The combination of Analog Devices' sensor technology and wireless connectivity with TWAICE's battery analytics software will benefit customers in the mobility and energy sectors. The alliance will be instrumental in significantly reducing warranty risks and recalls, optimizing battery life, and enhancing battery value.

TWAICE Battery Testing Laboratory in Munich, Germany. Photo: TWAICE

Analog Devices is a global leader in battery management systems, and high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing solutions. The collaboration with the software company TWAICE, whose platform provides end-to-end battery analytics solutions, will enable the optimization of the entire battery lifecycle.

Mobility is at an inflection point, with electrified powertrains replacing combustion engines. Battery reliability and economics are critical in the widespread deployment of renewable energies and electric vehicles. Battery performance and lifespan play a key role in the sustainability of solutions they are deployed in, yet the assessment thereof is often challenging. "Precision data combined with advanced predictive battery analytics will shed light into the darkness, which is crucial in unlocking as yet undiscovered potential along the entire value chain," said Dr. Stephan Rohr, Co-CEO of TWAICE.

"The battery is the energy source for every electric vehicle, and it is also a valuable asset," said Patrick Morgan, Vice President of Automotive at Analog Devices. "Together with TWAICE, we are delivering innovative holistic solutions across battery lifetimes that create significant value for our customers and support a circular economy."

The goal of the collaboration is to provide a holistic lifecycle solution for automakers with integrated hardware and software. Accurate battery measurements provided through a wireless battery management system form the basis. Analog Devices' sensor technology provides data, and a quality thereof previously unavailable. TWAICE can generate crucial insights into the battery performance desired by companies around the globe. The resulting forecasts enable qualified statements at any point in the battery lifecycle regarding its value and usability.

About Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices (ADI), headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad portfolio of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, DSP circuits and microchips used in virtually all types of electronic devices. With over 55 years of market experience, 16,000 employees worldwide today, over 4,700 patents and 125,000 customers in instrumentation, automation, communications, healthcare, automotive and numerous other industries, Analog Devices is dedicated to solving technical challenges associated with signal processing in electronic devices. More at www.analog.com.

About TWAICE

TWAICE provides predictive analytics software that optimizes both the development and operation of lithium-ion batteries. As the leading provider of battery analytics software to global electric vehicle and energy companies, TWAICE increases the longevity, efficiency and sustainability of products that drive tomorrow's economy. More at www.twaice.com.

