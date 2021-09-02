Global mHealth Apps Market to be Worth Around USD 111.1 Billion By 2025 with CAGR Of 38.26% Over 2019-2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on research put forward by analysts at Zion Market Research, mHealth apps market is anticipated to amass revenue worth USD 111.1 billion by 2025. It is predicted to register CAGR of around 38.26% during 2019 to 2025 and had gained revenue of nearly USD 8 billion in 2018. MHealth apps have proved to be attractive solutions for end-users as they leverage ubiquity of smartphones for addressing issues related to surging healthcare costs. Large-scale adoption of smartphones and iPhones in recent years has contributed majorly towards MHealth apps market size. Need for effective chronic disease management activities and necessity of monitoring post cute care & patient care services at regular time intervals will bolster scope of MHealth apps market in upcoming years.

Furthermore, MHealth apps have proved to be beneficial for B2B activities with latter becoming a major revenue source for mHealth apps industry. Some of the factors driving market growth include SMS alerts send by mobile apps to patient informing them about timely intake of prescribed medicines, remote health monitoring of patients from distant locations, and remote diagnosis & treatment of those patients who cannot avail services of physician. Apparently, aging population prone to chronic ailments, high drug procurement costs, healthcare resource constraints, and patient empowerment through easy web accessibility will create lucrative avenues for mHealth apps market in next couple of years. Apart from this, shortage of doctors in emerging economies as well as developed countries due to increasing patient population will define market growth in coming decade.

Furthermore, remote patient monitoring solutions through MHealth apps are likely to prove beneficial in chronic disease management as it can enhance quality of life of patient and reduce treatment costs as well as hospital admission charges. With smartphone becoming a widespread tool of communication due to strong network connectivity & infrastructure, mHealth apps solutions are projected to establish a strong position in healthcare industry and will witness a marked growth in next few years span. MHealth is rapidly emerging as next-gen technology and this will further drive MHealth apps market trends.

Huge Government Investments In Remote Patient Monitoring Activities To Drive Market Growth

Growth of mHealth apps market over ensuing years can be due to launching of apps by government for remotely monitoring health of its citizens. For instance, Indian government launched a mHealth app referred to as Aarogya Setu so that people can download it on their smartphones, thereby monitoring them for COVID-19 or tracking the symptoms through questions asked on mHealth app dashboard.

Furthermore, due to outbreak of COVID-19, private & government hospitals and clinics as well as private healthcare practioners are facing severe financial crunches. For record, large number of hospitals in the U.S. has witnessed a major decline in revenue growth during last few months. Hence, in order to attract new patients and retain existing ones, healthcare service providers are making use of MHealth apps to provide mHealth services to patients.

This has resulted in improving patient-physician or patient-hospital relationships along with reinforcing their position in marketplace. All these aforementioned aspects will boost value of mHealth apps market during forecasting years. Reportedly, in the U.S., government & various other businesses in their role as payors have integrated MHealth apps in their current actuarial systems & claims for providing mHealth services, thereby accruing direct monetary benefits. For instance, the U.S. government spends nearly US$25.1 billion on employee healthcare yearly and firms ranked in fortune 100 spend nearly US$1 to US$5 billion yearly on each employee. These costs are more as compared to GDP of the U.S. Hence, adoption of mHealth apps by the U.S. government as well as private firms will drive growth of mHealth apps market.

Asia Pacific to Contribute Humungously Towards Overall Market Share By 2025

Expansion of mHealth apps market in Asia Pacific over forecast period can be attributed to rise in internet as well as smartphone penetration in emerging economies of region such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and China. Apart from this, rise in need for counseling of patients due to hectic & stressful work schedule as a result of lockdown and work from home due to COVID pandemic outbreak will scale up business landscape in region. Sedentary lifestyles and changing food patterns as well as irregularity in routine intake of diet (or irregular diet habits) will chart a profitable roadmap for mHealth apps industry in Asia Pacific during forecast timeframe.

Few of the players operating in mHealth apps business and favorably influencing its growth include Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories, Merck and Co., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "mHealth Apps Market - by Type [Healthcare Application (Chronic Care Management Apps, Fitness & General Health Apps, Medication Management Apps, Personal Health Record Apps, Women's Health Apps, and Others) and Medical Application (Continuing Medical Education Apps, Medical Reference Apps, Consulting & Communication Apps, and Patient Monitoring & Management Apps)]: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025."

This report segments the global mHealth apps market into:

Global mHealth Apps Market: By Type

Healthcare Apps

General Health and Fitness Apps

Health Tracking Apps

Obesity and Weight Management Apps

Fitness and Nutrition Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps

Mental Health and Behavioral Disorder Management Apps

Diabetes Management Apps

Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring Apps

Cancer Therapy Management Apps

Others (Respiratory diseases, kidney disorders, and infections management apps)

Medication Management Apps

Women's Health Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Fertility Apps

Breastfeeding Apps

Others

Personal Health Record Apps

Others

Medical Apps

Medical Reference Apps

Continuing Medical Education Apps

Patient Management and Monitoring Apps

Communication and Consulting Apps

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



o Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

