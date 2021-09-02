Securities lending average daily loan value up 83.7 percent year over year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that August 2021 total cleared contract volume was 805,713,175 contracts, up 30.8 percent compared to August 2020 and the highest August on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through August was 38,839,193 contracts, up 36.4 percent compared to August 2020.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 801,578,079, up 31.0 percent compared to August 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 761,891,872 contracts, up 30.8 percent compared to August 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 199,457,005, a 5.1 percent increase compared to August 2020. Index options volume was 39,686,207, up 35.0 percent compared to August 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 38,610,059 contracts.

Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,135,096, a 1.3 percent decrease compared to August 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 229,135 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in August 2021 was $126,230,820,638, an 83.7 percent increase compared to August 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 59.5 percent in new loans compared to August 2020 with 170,026 transactions last month.

2020 Equity Options 761,891,872 582,394,732 30.8% 36,722,657 26,272,427 39.8% Index Options 39,686,207 29,389,883 35.0% 1,887,402 1,939,944 -2.7% Total Options 801,578,079 611,784,615 31.0% 38,610,059 28,212,371 36.9% Futures 4,135,096 4,187,787 -1.3% 229,135 253,693 -9.7% Total Volume 805,713,175 615,972,402 30.8% 38,839,193 28,466,064 36.4%

