MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (September 02, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 3th coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 3th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-01 series in the amount of 463,800,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue

Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002P-01 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number Type of securities: (ISIN) RU000A101HJ8 Registration number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-01-60525-P-002P as of March 4, 2020 Reporting (coupon) period which the The third coupon period (04.03.2021-02.09.2021) yield is paid for: 463,800,000 (Four hundred and sixty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The total amount of the interest to be paid against bonds: The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond: 30.92 (Thirty rubles 92 kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 15,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: September 1, 2021 The date of the obligation September 2, 2021 fulfilment: The total amount of the interest Following the 3th coupon period the amount of 463,800,000.00 (Four hundred and paid against bonds following the sixty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other reporting period: deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full. For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

