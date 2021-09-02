Called SolFlex, the frameless panel is based on 22%-efficient solar cells and is designed for high, one-sided heat load. The standard product measures 100x100x2.9mm, weighs in at 3.4kg, and has a power output of 170 W.Germany-based solar panel manufacturer OpesSolutions and the Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP have developed a flexible, lightweight standard solar module for vehicle integration that is claimed to be particularly suitable for cargo bikes, as well as for electric buses, trucks and vans. "For a light commercial vehicle charged with the current electricity mix, integrated ...

