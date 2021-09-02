

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh McLennan Agency announced the acquisition of Vaaler Insurance, Inc., one of the largest independent agencies in North Dakota. Vaaler provides business insurance, employee health and benefits, and personal lines solutions, with specialized expertise in the construction, education, and healthcare industries.



Vaaler has offices in Grand Forks, Fargo, and Bismarck, North Dakota, as well as Fosston, Minnesota. Vaaler CEO Bruce Vaaler will continue to lead operations.



Marsh McLennan Agency is the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (MMC), a leading professional services firm.



