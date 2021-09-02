DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2021
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF
DEALING DATE: 01/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.2604
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37846060
CODE: PR1R
ISIN: LU1931975152
