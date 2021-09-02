AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Union Insurance Company P.J.S.C. (Union) (United Arab Emirates).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow concerns over enterprise risk management and governance practices at Union and uncertainty surrounding the latest capital position of the company. Union has not yet filed its interim financial results for the first half of 2021, in line with the reporting requirements of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. However, the company has indicated that it will report a loss of AED 48.5 million for the period, driven by a provision booked against property investments worth AED 72.3 million, for which Union's Board of Directors has concluded the company has neither the title deeds nor possession.

The ratings will remain under review while AM Best evaluates remedial actions taken by the company to address the recently observed governance deficiencies. In addition, AM Best needs to assess the implications of recent developments on Union's balance sheet strength assessment, notably on its risk-adjusted capitalisation and regulatory solvency position, and on its operating performance assessment.

