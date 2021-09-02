

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported U.S. total vehicle sales of 124,176 units for the month of August, down 33.1 percent from a year ago. Retail sales for the month was down 39.6 percent.



For the month of August, total Truck unit sales were 73,610, down 29.4% from prior year. SUV unit sales totaled 48,197, down 25.3%.



Electrified vehicle sales were up 67.3 percent over last year for a total of 8,756 vehicles.



'Retail sales increased 6.5 percent in August relative to July, as production and dealer inventories showed monthly gains,' said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.



