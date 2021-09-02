Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
PR Newswire
02.09.2021 | 16:52
50 Leser
Juridica Investments Limited - First and Final Liquidation Distribution

PR Newswire

London, September 2

JURIDICA INVESTMENTS LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)

FIRST AND FINAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION

At an extraordinary general meeting of Juridica Investments Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 20 December 2018, shareholders passed resolutions to wind up the Company and Joint Liquidators (the "Liquidators") were appointed.

Following the final receipt of investment proceeds, the Liquidators announce their intention to make a first and final liquidation distribution to the Ordinary shareholders (the "Final Distribution") of:

GBP 0.02481 per Ordinary share in issue


The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Ordinary Sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 1 September 2021 (the "Record Date"), subject to a de minimus distribution amount of £180 per shareholder.

This distribution will be paid on 10 September 2021 (the "Payment Date") by way of cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date, following receipt of the requisite investor KYC information.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

GUERNSEY

GY1 1WR

Telephone: +44 (0)1481 721000

Email: restructuring@kpmg.guernsey.gg

© 2021 PR Newswire
