Carnival PLC - Carnival Announces Next Restart Plans

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Next Round Of Restart Plans

Protocols for Vaccinations, Testing & Masks to Remain in Place Through End of Year

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With eight of its ships already in guest operations, and more restarting in September and October, Carnival Cruise Line today announced the next round of details about additional ship restarts for November 2021 and beyond.

Carnival Valor will follow Carnival Glory in New Orleans with four- and five-night sailings starting on Nov. 1 ;

with four- and five-night sailings starting on ; Carnival Legend will restart Nov. 14 out of Baltimore, replacing Carnival Pride, which restarts guest operations from Baltimore Sept. 12 and then moves its homeport to Tampa following a Panama Canal repositioning cruise;

out of Baltimore, replacing Carnival Pride, which restarts guest operations from Sept. 12 and then moves its homeport to following a Panama Canal repositioning cruise; Carnival Radiance will have a new maiden voyage date of Dec. 13 out of Long Beach (rescheduled from Nov. 5 due to a revised dry dock transformation plan);

out of (rescheduled from due to a revised dry dock transformation plan); Carnival Pride's new service from Tampa is scheduled to start on Nov. 14 ;

is scheduled to start on ; Carnival Conquest's restart from Miami on Oct. 8 has been rescheduled to Dec. 13;

on has been rescheduled to Dec. 13; Carnival Sensation's Oct. 21 restart from Mobile has been moved to Jan. 2022.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven U.S. homeports by mid-November," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests. Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols."

Carnival is also advising guests booked in November and December that it will continue to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's (CDC) standard of vaccinated cruises and that guests will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at check-in (with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and other guests who cannot be vaccinated). Carnival is working to set up mobile pre-cruise rapid testing sites at all of its homeports as a back-up alternative for vaccinated guests who aren't able to make arrangements (details forthcoming). In addition, guests will be asked to wear masks in most indoor venues of the ship where people congregate. Full details are available at the Have Fun. Be Safe. page on Carnival.com.

With the extension of Carnival Sensation's restart, five ships operating out of U.S. homeports will be moved to 2022: Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Paradise (Tampa); Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville) and Carnival Sensation (Mobile).

Separate from its U.S. operations, Carnival has cancelled four additional sailings for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor out of Australia. Cruises on both ships are now cancelled up to and including Dec. 16, 2021.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas and powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) debuted from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, along with an as-yet-unnamed ship slated to enter service in 2023.

CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen, media@carnival.com