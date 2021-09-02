Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Salats as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2021. He succeeds Michel Abaza who, after the achievement of the financial recapitalisation of the company, has decided to pursue a new career path.

"We are very pleased to welcome Philippe Salats to a strengthened Executive Committee. With more than 30 years of experience 12 of them in aeronautics and familiarity with sectors undergoing transformation, he will be able to support Latécoère in its growth. We warmly thank Michel Abaza, who has ensured the Group's financial solidity during these years impacted by the health crisis" said Thierry Mootz, Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

