Light Reading Inc.: Light Reading Announces the Finalists for the 2021 Leading Lights Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the finalists for its 2021 Leading Lights Awards Program.

Now in its 17th year, the Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards across 24 categories. Click here to find out who made this year's shortlist.

The Leading Lights winners will be announced via an online video on October 1, 2021. A Leading Lights after-party, to celebrate the contest's finalists and winners, will be held during the week of October 26, 2021, to coincide with our editorial staff's tradition of attending and covering Mobile World Congress Los Angeles. For additional information on Leading Lights activities and announcements visit us here.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators; cloud services players; and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

