The company sees virtual summits as a bridge to accelerate growth internationally

Generis Group, a leader in virtual and in-person business summits, expands its operations into international markets by launching its first-ever European event.

"The decision to expand into Europe is in response to the high demand for our product domestically and abroad, where we've developed many strong partnerships over the years," said Francesco Scalzo, Chief Executive Officer at Generis Group. "As we move forward to service new markets, we're working closely with our partners around the world to bring our events closer to them."

The first event in Europe will be the Virtual European Biomanufacturing Summit on February 8-10, 2022. It will bring together more than 200 high-ranking international decision-makers in biomanufacturing, including executives in manufacturing, quality, and supply chain, as well as leading figures from academia, industry associations, and regulatory authorities. It is the twin event to the American Biomanufacturing Summit that has been held for 8 years, and akin to the American Pharma Outsourcing Summit, which is also part of Generis Group's growing life sciences events portfolio.

"The launch of this event comes at a time when providing access to life-saving therapies is more important than ever," said Jason Cheddie, Chief Operating Officer at Generis Group. "Throughout the pandemic, we've helped connect businesses through our virtual events. As a company, we've also harnessed our digital capabilities and perfected our virtual event delivery. We fully plan to retain virtual events moving forward, and this will be the first of many that we hold in different regions around the globe as we continue to expand our reach."

As Generis accelerates into Europe, the company is looking to hire driven professionals, including several Inside Sales Business Development Executive positions. Applications or requests for a full list of job opportunities can be submitted to careers@generisgp.com.

More information on the Virtual European Biomanufacturing Summit, including speakers, the agenda, and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.biomaneurope.com.

About Generis Group

Generis Group is an award-winning B2B event organizer providing a platform uniquely designed for executives and professionals to connect. Since 2013, the company has grown to a team of 50 strong, with a portfolio of 11 events servicing various industries, including aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, F&B, IT, manufacturing, medical devices, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain.

