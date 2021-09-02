SeaChange International, Inc.: SeaChange to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

SeaChange management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is a trusted provider of streaming video services, cable TV broadcast platforms and advanced advertising insertion technology. The company partners with operators, broadcasters and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. Its StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology.

