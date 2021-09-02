

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $392 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $9 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $623 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $6.90 billion from $6.82 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $623 Mln. vs. $467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.90 Bln vs. $6.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 to $0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $1.88 to $1.96



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

