

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.80 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $0.61 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $3.12 billion or $6.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $6.78 billion from $5.82 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.12 Bln. vs. $2.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.96 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.88 -Revenue (Q3): $6.78 Bln vs. $5.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.35 Bln



