Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 Ticker-Symbol: 5YI 
Frankfurt
02.09.21
11:01 Uhr
27,200 Euro
-0,250
-0,91 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2021 | 22:41
78 Leser
Nyxoah Announces Participation in the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

PRESS RELEASE

Nyxoah Announces Participation in the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - September 2, 2021, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer, and Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, with a virtual presentation at 3:05 pm CET / 9:05 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Company's investors relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. The Company has completed the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion and is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 (0)10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • ENGLISH - NYXH Announces Baird HC 2021 Conf - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4d17f88-3b7e-449a-b4bc-9233d13aec9d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
