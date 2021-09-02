

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Thursday that it would be increasing the hourly wages of more than 565,000 store workers by at least $1. The company currently employs around 1.2 million store workers.



Commenting on the developments, U.S. CEO John Furner, said, 'Effective Sept. 25, associates in the Frontend, Food & Consumable and General Merchandise work groups will receive at least a $1 an hour raise. That means a raise for more than 565,000 store associates. It's our third wage investment in store associates over the past year.'



At present, Walmart store employs earn around $16.40 on an average basis. The workers who are eligible for the raise include those employed at the front end of Walmart stores and in its food and consumable department and general merchandise department.



Walmart has, on a consistent basis, raised the wages of its store workers. In March this year, it increased the wages of around 425,00 employees at the digital and stocking workgroups from $13 per to $19 per hour.



The company has raised the wages in order to keep its employees as there is tough competition among companies for skilled workers during the COVID-19 situation.



