P3 Health Partners Sets September 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / P3 Health Partners ("P3"), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, which recently announced its business combination with Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021:

10 th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 9th at 11:30am Eastern time

Webcast: Link

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Friday, September 10th at 11:20am Eastern time

Webcast: Link

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Wells Fargo representative or the Company's investor relations team at FORE@gatewayir.com.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. We leverage our deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs. For more information, visit p3hp.org.

