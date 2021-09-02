

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Thursday lifted its earnings outlook for the full year 2021.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise now expects earnings of $0.80 to $0.88 per share, up from prior outlook of $0.60 to $0.72 per share. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.96 per share, up from previous forecast of $1.82 to $1.94 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $1.89 per share for the full year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



The company also raised its free cash flow guidance range to $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion from $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion.



Further, the board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend is payable on October 6, 2021, to stockholders of record as of on September 13, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de