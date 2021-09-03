AdvanceTC Ltd: AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ("AdvanceTC" or "the Company") the premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to announce the final stage to launching its X7U product, the one of the kind world's first global satellite android phone.

Satellite communications are based on a network of satellites that are either fixed above the equator (geostationary satellites) or in Low Earth Orbit (about 500-1000 km above the ground). The X7U can connect to the Iridium network of 66 Low Earth Orbit satellites which provide 100% earth coverage.

Most of the attention has focused on those stories related to the rocket launches getting satellites into space but all these satellites will need devices with satellite transceivers on Earth to send and receive data and make use of this new bandwidth. AdvanceTC has a smartphone with satellite capability that has such receiver built into it. The Company envisions a market where its smartphone is used by people that need to have access to multiple modes of communication from one device, not only satellite internet.

The Company's device can compete with bigger consumer brands because it has been designing its devices to address specific user interface requirements and links in the value chain. This assures the company remains valuable even after larger brand names enter the market. The Company growth is focused on marketing phones and to offer services to enable clients' communications. There are approximately 1.5 million satellite phone users in the USA alone and those people use outdated phones to make satellite voice calls or to send text over satellite. AdvanceTC anticipates introducing auxiliary tools to provide communication enabling services that are important to the space consumer communications market including multi-mode communication channels integrated into the device, Software as a Service (SaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS) and carrier services.

The Android based X7U family of devices provide consumers and professional users with:

Rugged devices with IP6 waterproofing and MIL STD 810G shock and environmental protection.

Universal Push-To-Talk via LTE, Wi-Fi, and Digital Mobile Radio modules

Flexible Digital Mobile Radio modules with PMR (Public band), VHF and UHF mobile radio options.

Satellite modem with messaging and emergency services with coverage over 100% of the earth surface.

Options for other radio modules integration for special projects.

Main specifications are as follows:

Screen 5.5 inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) AMOLED display. Corning Gorilla Glass and anti-glare coating.

Processors Qualcomm Snapdragon 64-bit Processor with 8 cores: 4 A73 based high-performance cores @2.2GHz + 4 A53 based efficiency cores @1.8GHz. Qualcomm graphic processor.

Memory 64GB + 4GB RAM or 128GB + 6GB RAM

Cameras: Back: 48 Million pixels sensor. Dual pixel Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF). EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization).

Dual tone LED flash light. 4K Video. Clear Sight camera features. Hybrid Auto focus. Zero Shutter Lag. Digital zoom. Auto HDR. Front: 16 Million pixels sensor.

Software Android 11 with guaranteed updates. GMS certification. Android Open Source version available on demand.

Satellite features: SOS button to trigger an interactive SOS with location to 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center. Send and receive text and instant messages and locations via satellite app, SMS or email gateways.

Terrestrial networks: 18 bands LTE: bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/ 18/19/20/25/26/28A/28B/66. Quad band WCDMA (850/900/1900/2100 MHz). Quad band GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz).

Dual Nano SIM.

Satellite networks: GPS, AGPS and GLONASS. IRIDIUM TDMA/FDMA: 1616 to 1626.5 MHz (optional).

Digital Mobile Radio Standard: UHF 400-480MHz.

Marine (configuration option): VHF 134-174Mhz.

Power Levels:

- 0.5W (PMR446 public walkie talkie - unlicensed worldwide).

- up to 2W (UHF and VHF radio - licensed country specific).

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 and BLE (Low Energy). WiFi 802.11ac, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n. Near Field Communication (NFC).

Sensors: Proximity and light sensors, accelerometer, compass. Fingerprint Sensor.

Audio: 2W speaker with smart power amplifier. Stereo sound and equalizer.

Battery: High capacity lithium ion (4.35V) with 5,200 mAh capacity Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (with approved 12V Charger).

Connectors: Micro USB type C port for data and charge. Adapter for 2.5mm normal Headset. Magnetic Quick Charge and USB OTG data compatible connector for plug-free charging via magnetic cable or docking stations and for accessories.

Function keys: Power ON OFF key (short press for wake) Fingerprint sensor (can wake up device) Volume up and down keys

Emergency function key (SOS) Push-To-Talk function key

Dimensions: 81mm x149mm x16.8mm. Weight 230 grams.

Certifications FCC and CE certified.

IP67 dust resistant and waterproof (30 minutes under 1meter).

Shockproof as per MIL STD 810G (drop test, temperature tests).

On November 14th 2020 AdvanceTC attended the The National Due Diligence Association (TNDDA) Conference which is for SEC registered broker/dealers, professional due diligence attorneys and a limited number of high net worth investors. We also attended the 14th Annual LD Micro Conference and we had the chance to showcase our company and product. The device itself has received authorization by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2019.

"As the world national economies become more global and as all parts of the globe, the oceans, and the atmosphere are explored by human enterprise, the need for effective wireless interconnection via terrestrial wireless and satellite communications will expand. We will continue to innovate services that are relevant to our market and with time and product inventory expansion our market share can increase. We are not focusing only on providing the full spectrum for emergency but we were aimed to provide everybody with the new era satellite smartphones," said CP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Australian securities laws.

