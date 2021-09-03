

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is trading notably higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 moving above the 28,700 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as traders are upbeat on reports that the government is considering eased restrictions for vaccinated people soon. Meanwhile, Japan confirmed the first cases of mutated variants of coronavirus.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 167.27 points or 0.59 percent to 28,710.78, after touching a high of 28,714.41 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly higher on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is flat and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging up 0.3 percent each.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging up 0.3 percent each.



Among major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic, Sony and Canon are edging up 0.4 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 6 percent, while JFE Holdings and Daiichi Sankyo are adding almost 4 percent each. Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel, Hitachi and IHI are up more than 3 percent each. Shin-Etsu Chemical and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are rising almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Nissan Chemical, West Japan Railway and JTEKT are losing almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the services sector in Japan continued to contract in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Friday with a PMI score of 42.9. That's down from 47.4 in July, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the composite index fell to 45.5 in August from 48.8 in July.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground in afternoon trading on Thursday after seeing early strength, but still managed to end the session modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished the day at new record closing highs.



The major averages all closed in positive territory. The Dow climbed 131.29 points or 0.4 percent to 35,443.82, the Nasdaq inched up 21.80 points or 0.1 percent to 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.3 percent to 4,536.95.



The major European markets also moved modestly higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.



