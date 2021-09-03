

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northbrook, Illinois-based Baking Institute Bakery Co. is recalling Carrot Cake citing the possible presence of undeclared allergens including walnuts, coconut, and milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected product comes in a 6 inch and 8-inch round size and is packaged in a plastic container with a black base and a clear dome lid container. The Carrot Cake 6' comes with UPC code 813749010014, and Carrot Cake 8'with UPC code- 8500244836235.



The Carrot Cake was distributed to retail stores in northern Illinois.



The company initiated the recall after it was discovered that the product containing walnuts, coconut and milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of them. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts, coconut and milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers who have purchased the 6 inch or 8 inch 'Carrot Cake' are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing undeclared allergens, Astoria, New York-based KBF Inc. this week called back its 8.11 ounce packages of 'Banoful Top Orange Biscuit' food treats for undeclared milk allergens.



In late August, Jimbo's Kitchen, dba New England Cupboard, recalled Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix due to undeclared allergens soy, wheat and sulfites.



