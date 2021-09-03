Solar PV module shipments reached a record high in the U.S. market in 2020, up 33% year on year.From pv magazine USA U.S. solar PV module shipments - including imports, exports, and domestic production and sales) - rose by about one-third year on year between 2019 and 2020, according to new figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA reported a record high of 21.8 million peak kW shipped in 2020, which is a 5.4 million peak kW gain over the 2019 total. In 2020, 89% of U.S. solar panel shipments were imports, and total peak imported kilowatts rose by 26%. Vietnam was the leading ...

