TP Saurya Ltd., a unit of Tata Power, has secured a letter of award to build 330 MW of PV capacity in the 500 MW Neemuch Solar Park, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.From pv magazine India Tata Power has revealed that its TP Saurya Ltd. (TPSL) unit has secured a letter of award from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. (RUMSL) to build 330 MW of PV capacity in the 500 MW Neemuch Solar Park, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The awarded capacity includes two 170 MW and 160 MW projects, won at respective tariffs of INR 2.14 ($0.029) and INR 2.149, in an auction held by RUMSL. Chief Minister ...

