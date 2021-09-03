- (PLX AI) - Sectra Q1 orders SEK 393.2 million.
- • Q1 revenue SEK 405.7 million vs. estimate SEK 365 million
- • Q1 pretax profit SEK 92.1 million
|Sectra's three-month interim report 2021/2022: Early deliveries have a positive effect on the period-not expected to affect the full year
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has significant variations in financial outcomes between periods...
|Sectra Q1 Result Much Better Than Expected After Early Deliveries in U.S.
|(PLX AI) - Sectra posted first-quarter operating profit more than double consensus estimates after some deliveries in the U.S. were carried out earlier than planned.• This strong start to the year is...
|Invitation to presentation of Sectra's three-month interim report 2021/2022
|LINKOPING, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites analysts, investors, and the media to a presentation...
