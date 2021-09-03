

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L), an engineering company, announced Friday the appointment of Barbara Jeremiah as Chair-Designate, with immediate effect.



Jeremiah succeeds Charles Berry, who will retire as Chairman following the 2022 Annual General Meeting, having completed his full nine-year term with the Board. Berry joined the Board in 2013, and became Chairman in 2014.



Jeremiah will become Chair at the conclusion of the Company's AGM, currently scheduled for April 2022. She has been Weir's Senior Independent Director since 2020, having joined the Board in 2017. Previously, she was Alcoa Inc. for more than 30 years.



