KEEPS HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED: Keeps Launches Crowd DeFi Service

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keeps Foundation, which is building a metaverse content service platform, announced that it will open its crowdfunding DeFi platform on 2nd of September. This crowdfunding service was created for the production of various user content and global content distribution, and has integrated its new distributed compensation function, which allows content creators, distributors, and participating individuals to all receive rewards. KEEPs Foundation also announced that "Currently, We plan to open the Korean service as a top priority and support the production of Korean Wave (Hallyu) content. We will expand the service to Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand in the future."

Users can apply for staking support service for various contents in KEEPs Crowd DeFi and it will configure that both participants and distributors can receive rewards for the profits of the contents. In particular, it will be a reliable service with realistic APY rather than unreasonable APY (return rate).



KEEPs plans to conduct a professional AMA about the advantages and expandability of this platform. At this AMA, they will also announce their own metaverse service, K-Verse.

KEEPs Crypto Company Official has confidently explained, "We are very excited to introduce our own metaverse with the opening of Crowd Defi Service. For early supporters of Keeps, this autumn would be an exciting season." "K-Verse", the exclusive metaverse of KEEPs, will begin from this autumn until the beginning of next year when CES is held; you can expect KEEPs to grow exponentially."



Currently, the Keeps platform token(KPC) got listed on CoinBene global exchange in December 2020 and it still has active transactions.

