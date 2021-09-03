

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, UK IHS Markit/CIPS final PMI data is due. Economists expect the services PMI to match the flash score of 55.5 in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3833 against the greenback, 152.13 against the yen, 1.2638 against the franc and 0.8587 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de