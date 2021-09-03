DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 02/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 237.6261

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 159530

CODE: LUXU

ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 121428 EQS News ID: 1231097 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

