Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), the world's largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced the completion of the expansion of its Heywood Northern Superhub, making Manchester home to the UK's most advanced cold storage facility. The upgraded warehouse will play a key role in UK food distribution and consume 75% less energy than the European average as it features the latest technologies that maximise warehouse space utilization.

The cold storage facility will provide storage for major food manufacturing, service and retail brands, cementing Manchester's role as a distribution hub for food products in the UK. Following the 12-month expansion, the facility will boast 425,000 sq ft of space and a total of 78,000 pallets across the site on Hareshill Road. This is part of the three-phase expansion of Lineage's original facility into a Northern Superhub, with prior phases adding 100,000 sq ft of space and 28,000 pallets. The expanded facility became operational during the summer.

"Recent months have seen the importance of the temperature-controlled sector in the economy highlighted and, as the country starts to re-open, we have seen demand rise to higher than pre-COVID levels," said Tim Moran, Lineage's Regional Vice President in the UK. "Lineage is continuing to meet customer demands with an ongoing national expansion programme, both nationally and across Europe, and the timely completion of the final phase at Heywood is very welcome."

The Heywood site links an innovative single-skin cold store to the traditional 'box-in-box' design, ensuring the integrity of the minus 30-degree temperature while maximising the internal area and pallet space capacity. State-of-the-art materials and mechanical systems ensure that strict carbon reduction targets are met. With energy management systems in place, the new facility will provide Lineage with 75% operational energy cost savings compared to the average energy consumption of similar facilities in Europe.

A major focus of the upgraded facility is to ensure the integrity of the cold chain. During the construction, balance had to be struck between the conflicting priorities of temperature integrity, dehumidification, reduction in energy use and seamless movement between chambers. To ensure food security, Lineage focused on temperature-controlled loading areas, insulation, fast-closing door seals and the management of construction work alongside the existing operational chamber.

Lineage is also in the process of expanding its Southern Superhub near London. In total, the company will operate six automated warehouses with a total of 330,000 pallet positions, and the expansions will create more than 220 new jobs in the UK.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 350 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 15 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005013/en/

Contacts:

Lineage Logistics

Megan Hendricksen

949.247.5172

mhendricksen@lineagelogistics.com