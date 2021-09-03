Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.09.2021 | 11:17
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by PEAB Finans AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (316/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by PEAB Finans
AB (publ) with effect from 2021-09-06. Last day of trading is set to
2024-08-29. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014238
