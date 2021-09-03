

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI, SIUIF.PK) said the company and Lin-Gang FTZ Administration plan to establish a joint venture company focusing on the production of integrated circuit foundry and technology services on process nodes for 28 nanometer and above. SMIC will be responsible for the operation and management of the Joint Venture. It will be based in the Shanghai Lin-Gang Pilot Free Trade Zone.



SMIC said its investment will be approximately $8.87 billion. The registered capital of the Joint Venture company will be $5.5 billion, of which SMIC proposes to contribute no less than 51% and an investment entity designated by Shanghai Municipal People's Government will contribute no more than 25%. The parties will jointly seek for third-party investors.



Lin-Gang FTZ Administration is a directly dispatched agency of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.



