- (PLX AI) - RaySearch CFO Peter Thysell has resigned from his role to take on the role of CFO of another company.
|12:06
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: RAYSEARCH'S CFO PETER THYSELL HAS RESIGNED
|12:04
|Raysearch CFO Thysell Resigns
|25.08.
|RaySearch Q2 Operating Profit SEK -22 Million vs. Estimate SEK 5 Million
|(PLX AI) - RaySearch Q2 orders SEK 189.8 million.• Q2 sales SEK 154.6 million vs. estimate SEK 166 million• Q2 net income SEK -16.5 million vs. estimate SEK -4 million
|05.07.
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: RAYSTATION 9 GRANTED REGULATORY CLEARANCE IN CHINA
|29.06.
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: FIRST PHOTON TREATMENT USING RAYSTATION IN INDIA BY MAHATMA GANDHI CANCER HOSPITAL
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB
|6,890
|-0,43 %