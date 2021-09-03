- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Boerse says Clearstream realigns its business portfolio after review of its strategic holdings and is selling its 50% stake in the European trade repository REGIS-TR.
- • The buyer is the JV partner Iberclear, which is part of SIX, who is taking full control of the business
- • Future strategic efforts will focus on growing custody services and to further strengthen the company's leadership position in funds services in-line with the Compass 2023 strategy
- • The transaction was signed today and is expected to close in the first half of 2022
- • Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed
