Laiye and KPMG China Announce Strategic Partnership to Promote Intelligent Automation Transformation in Finance Industry

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye and KPMG China announce a strategic partnership to accelerate Intelligent Automation in the finance industry. The two parties will collaborate by integrating Laiye's AI-powered RPA technology with KPMG's professional services to empower more enterprises to realize Intelligent Automation.

The two companies have been in partnership since 2020 and together, they have achieved continuous customer success. KPMG endorsed Laiye with its vote of confidence by listing Laiye in 2020 China Leading FinTech 50.

"KPMG's consulting service is top notch in a wide range of industries such as banking, insurance and securities. We shall join force to develop the most comprehensive solutions for customers from both the business and technology perspectives. We truly appreciate being enlisted in KPMG's China Leading FinTech 50 last year," said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye. "Laiye has also gained international recognition in Intelligent Automation and is selected as a new entrant in Gartner '2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation'. We are committed to becoming one of the top intelligent automation platforms worldwide and this strategic alliance with KPMG will surely accelerate this journey".

Reynold Liu, Head of Management Consulting, KPMG China said, "KPMG has been dedicated to digital transformation and technology innovation. Meanwhile, KPMG is gradually building a large-scale digital center integrating innovation and R&D capabilities, to create, implement and deliver digital solutions of KPMG and its partners. With Laiye's AI integrated suite of intelligence solutions such as Chatbot, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Machine Leaning (ML),we expect to explore more and provide profound insights to the industry. KPMG also attaches great importance to the development of local partners and we hope to help partners thrive not only in China but globally."

"Financial sector is one of our top priorities. We have been assisting financial companies in digital transformation and have the best practices in industries like banking, insurance, and asset management. Besides, we combine digitization with technology to provide more innovative services and hope KPMG and Laiye could work together to further expand the market," said Tony Cheung, Head of Financial Services, KPMG China.

The cooperation marks a new beginning. Laiye and KPMG will leverage the advantages of each other and bring customer-centric Intelligent Automation solutions to finance and more industries.

About KPMG China

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 146 countries and territories and in FY20 had close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. KPMG China is based in 28 offices across 25 cities with around 12,000 partners and staff. Learn more at https://home.kpmg/cn/en/home.html

About Laiye

Laiye has rich experience in RPA + AI and helps businesses and people realize their full potential by optimizing the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, productivity-enhancing digital, low-code "workforce solutions." Laiye delivers the deepest, most advanced AI/RPA/NLP solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.