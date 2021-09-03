

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 6.30 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is up over 54% at $8.51



Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is up over 16% at $0.54



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 13% at $455.51



Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is up over 12% at $24.65



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is up over 12% at $4.69



The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is up over 11% at $5.45



Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is up over 10% at $5.95



Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is up over 8% at $1.13



In the Red



Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) is down over 81% at $5.40



Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is down over 26% at $6.90



AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) is down over 19% at $18.95



Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 11% at $12.25



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is down over 9% at $10.85



TSR, Inc. (TSRI) is down over 7% at $12.14



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORTE BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de