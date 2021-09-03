Scientists in Switzerland found that perovskites can be used to detect thermal neutrons emitted by radioactive devices. Taking advantage of several properties that also make the materials attractive for solar cell applications, the group was able to fabricate a novel device that could have various practical applications, including in energy generation.Beyond their well-documented potential as a low-cost, high-efficiency photovoltaic cell material, the properties of various perovskite materials make them suitable for various devices, including light-emitting diodes, photo sensors, radiation detectors ...

