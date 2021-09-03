DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG

Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.09.2021 / 13:23

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Schaltbau Holding AG Street: Hollerithstraße 5 Postal code: 81829 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990099LIMD4VYT3175

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): David Mark Rubenstein

Date of birth: 11 Aug 1949

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 Aug 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 30.45 % 30.45 % 10124051 Previous notification 0.00 % 66.66 % 66.66 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Irrevocable Undertakings n/a n/a Physical 3082595 30.45 % Total 3082595 30.45 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) David Mark Rubenstein % % % Carlyle Group Management L.L.C. % % % The Carlyle Group, Inc. % % % Carlyle Holdings I GP Inc. % % % Carlyle Holdings I GP Sub L.L.C. % % % Carlyle Holdings I L.P. % % % CG Subsidiary Holdings, L.L.C. % % % TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings, L.P. % % % TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings Sub L.P. % % % CEP V Holdings, L.L.C. % % % CEP V Managing GP, L.P. % % % Carlyle Europe Partners V, S.C.Sp. % % % CEP V Participations S.à r.l. SICAR % % % CEP V Investment 18 S.à r.l. % % % CEP V Investment 17 S.à r.l. % % % Voltage Global Holding GmbH % % % Voltage Holding GmbH % % % Voltage Bidco GmbH % 30.45 % 30.45 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

02 Sep 2021

