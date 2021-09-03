Xanthan Gum Market Worth US$ 827.57 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Xanthan Gum Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecast - by Form, Application, and Geography," the xanthan gum market is projected to reach US$ 827.57 million by 2028 from US$ 576.11 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as rise in demand for gluten-free products and the multifunctionality of xanthan gum are driving the market growth; however, the availability of substitutes such as guar gum is impeding the growth.

In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest share of the global xanthan gum market. The growing domestic demand of food and beverages from emerging economies such as India and China is majorly driving the regional market growth. Changing lifestyles has been encouraging consumers to adopt healthy eating habits, resulting into mounting demand for gluten-free products. Xanthan gum is used as thickener, stabilizer, and gelling agent in gluten-free food products. It is also widely being used in oil recovery and oil drilling applications; pharmaceuticals and personal care applications such as creams; bathing products; makeup, skin and hair care, and oral care products; and adhesives, lubricants, and textiles, among other chemical applications. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have resulted in the development of these industries, which supports the growth of the xanthan gum market.

Multifunctionality of Xanthan Gum to Escalate Market Growth in Coming Years

Xanthan gum is used as a thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, and fat replacement in applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. It is used as a thickening agent in toothpaste and other products to maintain uniform thickness. It is widely used in drilling, drill-in, and completion fluids in the oil industry owing to its viscosity and unusual rheological qualities. Xanthan gum is also used as an emulsifier in various oil-based salad dressings and cosmetics. Further, it is added to improve texture, consistency, flavor, shelf life, and appearance in food products. The use if xanthan gum in meals stabilizes them against a range of temperatures and pH levels.

Several personal care and beauty products contain xanthan gum. It imparts thickness as well as free-flowing properties to these products. It also enables the suspension of solid particles in liquids. In addition, xanthan gum is used in a wide range of industrial products because of its capacity to endure varying temperatures and pH levels, attach to surfaces, and thicken liquids while maintaining a good flow. Xanthan gum has been associated with a variety of potential health benefits, including weight loss, cancer-fighting abilities, and lowering cholesterol levels. Additionally, in medicine, it is used as a stabilizer in formulations and suspensions; its use in vitamin supplements helps prevent the delamination process triggered by temperature changes. Moreover, xanthan gum is also employed in eye drop products used for preventing and treating ophthalmic disorders such as retinitis and choroiditis. Thus, the multifunctionality of xanthan gum driving the xanthan gum market growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 - 2028 No. of Pages 138 No. of Tables, Charts & Figures 635 Market Size in 2021 602.04 million (USD) Market Size by 2028 827.57 million (USD) Forecast Period CAGR 4.7% Segments covered Form, Function, End-Use Industry Country Scope US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Xanthan Gum Market: Segmental Overview

Based on form, the xanthan gum market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment held a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of share during the forecast period. Dry xanthan gum, a polysaccharide derived from the Xanthomonas campestris through the fermentation process, works as an excellent thickening, suspending, and stabilizing ingredient. The fermentation of sugars by these bacteria leads to the production of fluid that is solidified by adding alcohol. The solid mass is rinsed, pressed, dried, and ground into powder. When xanthan gum powder is mixed with liquid, it disperses fast and forms a viscous, stable solution. It is added to liquid media to improve their viscosity, hydration, and clarity. Xanthan gum in its dry form is soluble in, both, hot and cold liquids. However, when the xanthan gum powder is not blended properly, it may form lumps into the liquid and disturb its structure. Therefore, manufacturers such as ADM are offering agglomerated dry xanthan gum that is easily soluble in fluids and do not form lumps. Agglomeration is the process of partially hydrating a hydrocolloid and then drying it to create porous gaps between the component particles. These gaps or voids allow water to surround individual particles during hydration, reducing lumping, reducing batch durations, and allowing for speedier hydration. Such innovations in the production process of dry xanthan gum would further drive the demand for the same during the forecast period.

Based on application, the xanthan gum market is segmented into food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. In 2020, the food segment dominated the market whereas the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Xanthan gum is used as suspending ingredient, an emulsion stabilizer, and a foam enhancer in semi-solid, liquid, and topical formulations in a wide range of pharmaceutical applications. It is toxicologically safe and is commonly used nutritional supplements due to its pseudoplasticity. Its stabilizing properties make it suitable for formulations and suspensions such as vitamin supplements.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Xanthan Gum Market

As of August 2021, the US, India, Russia, Brazil, the UK, France, and Turkey are among the worst-affected countries in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported deaths. The pandemic has drastically affected the performances of the food and beverages ingredients and additives; it has also impacted the growth of the hydrocolloids such as xanthan gum, starch, and guar gum. The shutdown of food & beverages plants in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific has affected the global supply chain and hindered the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various food & beverage ingredients. Xanthan gum is one of the key ingredients in various convenience food products, such as bakery goods, frozen food products, dairy products, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. Xanthan gum manufacturers witnessed low demand owing to decrease in the sales of comfort food products during lockdown. Moreover, the global crisis adversely affected the global beauty industry in the first half of 2020, thereby lowering the demand generated from the personal care industry. However, businesses are gaining pace with the relaxation of previously imposed limitations in different countries. Rapid rate of vaccination, owing to government and corporate support, is further easing the situations for industrial and commercial sectors.

Xanthan Gum Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the major players operating in the global xanthan gum market include ADM, Cargill Inc.; CP Kelco; Deosen; Fufeng Group; Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.; Ingredion Inc.; Unionchem; SNP Inc.; and Solvay. The major players are striving to expand their customer base and expand their presence globally.

