

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) said that it has entered into an uncollared accelerated share repurchase or ASR agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, to repurchase an aggregate of $450 million of Ashland common stock, with an initial delivery of about 3.9 million shares.



The program is subject to the $1 billion share repurchase program authorized by Ashland Board of Directors on March 15, 2018 from which $800 million is outstanding.



The ASR agreement is scheduled to terminate no later than March 31, 2022 but may be terminated early in certain circumstances.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASHLAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de