

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales increased at a softer pace in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Retail sales increased 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 6.6 percent rise in June.



Sales of automotive fuels increased 10.0 percent yearly in July. Sales of not stores, stalls or markets, and non-specialized stores grew by 13.9 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, sales in specialized stores declined 11.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.2 percent in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate declined 6.9 percent in the second quarter from 7.1 percent in the previous quarter.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 188,900 in the second quarter from 190,300 in the previous quarter.



