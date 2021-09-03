The panel rejected all four claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures that the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from China.From pv magazine USA A World Trade Organization dispute panel rejected all four of China's claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures that the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from Chinese manufacturers. In reporting the news, the Bloomberg news agency said that China failed to establish that Washington's safeguards against imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells were inconsistent with the ...

