The Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project is in Riverside County, California, and could enter service in early 2024.From pv magazine USA EDF Renewables North America, the US unit of French energy giant EDF, and Clean Power Alliance signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Desert Quartzite Solar-plus-Storage project. The project consists of a 300 MWac solar project coupled with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It is expected to begin the supply of electricity to the Alliance's customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties in February 2024. The group's Board of Directors ...

