Furthermore, Tongwei has raised the prices of its solar cells and Comtec Solar announced it wants to sell its idled Shanghai and Hainan factories.Chinese inverter manufacturers Huawei and Sineng were the only winners of a 5.5 GW inverter procurement tender held by Chinese state-owned mining and energy company China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy). Through the bidding process, Huawei secured orders for a total of 4.4 GW of string inverters and Sineng for 1.1 GW of central inverters. Polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker Tongwei announced its new solar cell prices for September. Overall, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...