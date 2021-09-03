Anzeige
03.09.2021
Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Cinedigm Networks, will be presenting at the conference as follows:

Presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: On demand as of 7:00 AM (ET)

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/532bfc9a-a295-43bb-aea2-300ad4744e41

An archive of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations

Cinedigm's management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please register for the event at: www.hcwevents.com/annualconference

###

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Media Contact:Investor Relations Contact:
DKC Public RelationsHigh Touch Investor Relations
cinedigm@dkcnews.comCinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662706/Cinedigm-Announces-Participation-at-the-HC-Wainwright-23rd-Annual-Global-Investment-Conference-September-13-15-2021

